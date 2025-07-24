Massive cash-in attempt stopped at the last moment on AEW Dynamite

Fans were very close to witnessing a major cash-in moment on AEW Dynamite tonight and the coronation of a new champion. However, a top star's intervention stopped it at the very last minute.During the July 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite, &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm was scheduled to battle Billie Starkz in a singles bout. Her mentor and reigning ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, observed the action inside the ring from the balcony area.It was a thrilling encounter where the rising star Starkz put in a valiant effort against Storm. Despite that, The Hollywood Starlet put away Starkz after countering a top rope move and making her tap to a grounded sleeper hold.However, after the bout ended, Billie Starkz got up, knocked down Storm with the AEW Women's World Title belt, and signaled Athena to cash in her Casino Gauntlet contract. The Fallen Angel made her way to the ring from the balcony and began laying a beatdown on The Timeless One.With Toni Storm incapacitated, Athena was ready to cash in her opportunity and take her title. However, before she could do it, Alex Windsor rushed to the ring to come to Storm's aid and stopped Athena, whom she is set to challenge for her ROH Women's World Title at the upcoming edition of Collision.