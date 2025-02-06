Massive Cody Rhodes reference dropped on AEW Dynamite

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who left AEW in 2022, was mentioned subtly on Dynamite tonight. Former AEW World Champion MJF confronted Dustin Rhodes recently on the flagship show.

Jeff Jarrett has been trying to earn the opportunity to face the AEW World Champion for weeks, and so does MJF. The two have been involved in a war of words since they crossed paths. Recently, The Salt of the Earth took shots at Jarrett and his late great friend Owen Hart. Following Double J's interaction with Maxwell, the Natural called him out for his disrespectful words.

Tonight on Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion entered the ring and once again despised Double J. Further, Dustin Rhodes confronted him, urging him to stop disrespecting Owen Hart. The Natural talked about his struggles with real-life demons like addiction. MJF then said that despite overcoming these battles, he still lived in the shadow of his 'little brother,' Cody Rhodes.

After listing the Salt of the Earth, referring to his brother Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes lost his temper and quickly put his hands on the young wrestler. Security had to step in to separate the two stars.

