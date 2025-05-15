Massive contract signing announced for next week's AEW Dynamite; MJF involved

By Sujay
Modified May 15, 2025 01:32 GMT
MJF is a former AEW World Champion. (Image credits: MJF
A massive contract signing has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite. What makes this interesting is that MJF is involved, and the fans will no doubt be looking forward to it.

On Dynamite: Beach Break, the Hurt Syndicate broke silence and finally approved MJF to join the faction. This came after a lot of deliberation and hesitation on the part of Bobby Lashley. This also caught Maxwell Jacob Friedman by surprise, as he was under the impression that the members would attack him.

However, that was the case as the Hurt Syndicate happily announced their decision to recruit Maxwell. Given that this was an informal announcement, MVP revealed that next week on Dynamite, there will be a contract signing to bring Friedman into the faction officially.

The former AEW World Champion MJF's happiness was evident as he hugged Bobby Lashley and celebrated with the fans by standing on the top rope.

There is a lingering feeling among the fans that this saga is not over yet and that there is one final twist for Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the hands of the Hurt Syndicate. It will be interesting to see what happens next week.

