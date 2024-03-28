Massive first-time-ever match made official for AEW Dynasty

Another blockbuster match has just been added to the match card of AEW Dynasty, set to take place on April 21, 2024. This will feature a first-time-ever match between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland for the World Championship.

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Swerve faced Konosuke Takeshita in the main event in a match to decide the number one contender for the world title. Both men had an equal win-loss record, and tonight would be their tie-breaker.

It was a well-matched bout, as both men have had great momentum throughout 2024 so far. After a series of near falls and great spots, the leader of The Mogul Embassy hit a Swerve-stomp and immediately transitioned to his Big Pressure finisher, which would seal the deal and earn him a title shot at AEW Dynasty.

The match was immediately made official, and the graphic for their match at the pay-per-view was flashed on the big screen.

After the match, cameras panned to Samoa Joe for his comments on the two finally facing off in a singles match. He sent a stern warning to his challenger, as he wanted to prove to him that he wasn't the man and that he did not know what he was getting into.

