Massive heel turn teased on AEW Dynamite, Title Match announced for All Out

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite opened with a Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The first match of the series saw The Young Bucks take on The Natural Nightmares, in which the Bucks came out victorious.

The Best Friends were out next and what transpired in the final moments of the match were quite surprising, to say the least.

The Young Bucks were en route to a win as they had The Best Friends lined up for the Meltzer Driver. However, "Hangman" Adam Page showed up by ringside and for some unknown reason, grabbed Nick Jackson's leg. Matt Jackson got rolled up in the ring which gave The Best Friends an unlikely win.

The Natural Nightmares are OUT! Best Friends are IN as @trentylocks lays out Nick Jackson on the outside.



This Tag Team Gauntlet Match is heating up with both Best Friends & Young Bucks willing to pull out all the stops for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out next week!



Adam Page didn't look too pleased with his actions as the commentators were quick to note that Hangman felt really guilty about what he'd done. He may have probably been crying too as his eyes looked puffy.

Nonetheless, AEW kickstarted an exciting angle which could see Adam Page possibly turn heel and drift away from the Elite.

In the final match of the gauntlet series, FTR beat The Best Friends relatively quickly to book their spot in a title match at All Out.

FTR have been confirmed to face Adam Page and Kenny Omega at All Out.

AEW All Out - Match Card

Here is the updated match card for All Out, which is scheduled to take place on September 5th:

Jon Moxley (C) vs. MJF (AEW World Championship - Paradigm Shift is banned)

Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women's World Championship)

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Mimosa Mayhem Match)

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (C) vs. FTR (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

21-man Casino Battle Royale (Winner receives a future AEW World Championship match)

FTR could very well win the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out as the promotion has already planted the seeds of discord in the Elite.

The angle should further be explored on the final episode of Dynamite, and the reasoning behind Adam Page's decision to influence the Bucks' match could also be revealed.

All said and done; the Tag Team titles storyline just got really interesting heading into All Out. Here's a question to ponder on: Could we see Adam Page, FTR and another AEW Star form a new version of The Four Horsemen led by Tully Blanchard?