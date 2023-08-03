Massive media company wants both WWE and AEW on its network, cross-promotion to become a reality soon? - Reports

Current AEW broadcasters, WBD, are reportedly interested in carrying WWE alongside as well, according to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

The official broadcasting partner of AEW, Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), has played a crucial role in Tony Khan's company's success with the ongoing deal. Meanwhile, WBD is also said to be interested in inviting some conflict of interest with a potential deal with the McMahon company as well.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, while WBD is the official broadcasting partner for AEW currently, they are also said to be interested in acquiring its major competition. However, Dave also admitted that WBD cross-promoting both major wrestling promotions doesn't seem to be a possibility.

Here is what Meltzer stated:

“There is talk of WBD being interested in WWE with the idea that they would have the entire wrestling market and they could cross-promote it, but I don’t see that happening at all. They may have interest but I can’t see WWE going on the same station as AEW, and certainly, if they did there’d be no agreement to cross-promote." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Dave Meltzer on whether WBD has a chance to acquire WWE

If WBD manages to acquire the biggest wrestling promotion and becomes their broadcasting partner, they will become the undisputed king of the wrestling market. However, this would mean both AEW and the Stamford-based promotion have to cross-promote each other, to which, according to Meltzer, neither would agree:

“Even though you can’t really cross-promote on the shows themselves, you can still put the commercials. But I don’t see WWE going for that one. It would take a ridiculous offer. And WBD’s already strapped for cash, so I don’t see that one happening, but we’ll see. and WBD, even though there’s talk that they’re in the market, like I said, I’d be surprised if that one happens." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Tired Man @VeryTired111 This won't happen. WWE will never agree to be on the same network as AEW. They will never agree to cross-promote. WWE would either reject the idea of being on the same network as AEW, or would demand an exclusive deal from WBD, effectively removing AEW. twitter.com/Bub3m16/status…

Considering the statements, it is highly unlikely that the Stamford-based promotion would ever share a platform with their prime competitors, let alone cross-promoting them, and WBD has to present the best offer to impress Vince McMahon and Nick Khan.