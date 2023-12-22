Massive name teases AEW move in 2024; drops hint at dream match against MJF

An independent wrestler has teased a move to AEW in 2024. The name in question is Major League Wrestling’s Alexander Hammerstone.

Hammerstone, a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, took to Twitter to reply to a video about MJF talking about him. In that video interview with Notsam Wrestling, MJF said:

“Alexander Hammerstone is a guy who is in MLW. MLW is a promotion that I feel is supremely underrated and I feel if Alex Hammerstone was on a big platform like All Elite Wrestling, I feel he would be a huge get. I do.”

To that video, Hammerstone cryptically replied by saying a few words.

“Cool clip. Jan 1st,” he tweeted.

That can mean anything, but it implies the new year has something in store for Alex. If and when he does come to All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see what kind of push he gets.

MJF praises former AEW rival CM Punk

MJF and CM Punk had quite the history together in AEW. The two men did not see eye to eye and were involved in a series of hard-hitting matches.

After Punk’s move to WWE, there was not a lot of noise from his former company, but now, world champion MJF has opened up and given his thoughts on his former rival.

Speaking on SI Media with Jimmy Traina, MJF said:

“One of the greatest feuds…I’ll just say this, the greatest feud of the modern era was me versus CM Punk, I think, and that happened on AEW television.” [H/T Ringside News]

Regardless of what happened between the two in the ring, it's great to see that there is still mutual respect, and that can only bode well.

