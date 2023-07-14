Massive speculation on future plans for former WWE talent's son after AEW Dynamite debut

There is speculation about AEW's future plans for the recently-debuted Nick Wayne.

The most recent episode of AEW Dynamite saw the debut of Nick Wayne, son of Buddy Wayne, a former enhancement talent for WWE. Although the 18-year-old debutant lost to Swerve Strickland, he received appreciation from the fans for his performance in the match.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about how over Nick was with the crowd and the possibility of his mother's involvement in a future angle.

During the match, the camera focused on Wayne's mother on multiple occasions, who was at ringside, and recorded her reactions. Meltzer said this indicated that his mother could be a part of a future angle in Nick Wayne's story.

"He got over really big with the crowd. Definitely, the ring-siders were chanting for him." Meltzer also added there was a lot of focus on Wayne's mother, who was in the audience, to the point that Meltzer expected some kind of angle involving her. (H/t: Wrestling Inc)

Nick Wayne, billed as the youngest wrestler in AEW, had a good outing with Swerve Strickland. The story of his struggles after losing his father was shown on the last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which was instrumental in turning the fans to his side well before his debut.

Dave Meltzer had his doubts about the result of Wayne's AEW Debut

Meltzer expressed his reservations about the outcome of Nick Wayne's match and gave his views about its quality.

He stated that the match was good, not great, and appreciated 'some cool stuff' that Wayne did.

"[Wayne] did some cool stuff," Meltzer continued. "I don't think they had a great match ... It was a good match but the crowd was very into it." (H/t: Wrestling Inc)

However, Meltzer pointed out that it was not the right move to make him lose in his debut, but it still worked out well as the crowd was behind the youngster.

Looking at the way the debut of Nick Wayne was hyped beforehand, the quality of his match with Swerve Strickland, and the response he received from the fans, it is likely that the promotion sees him as a future star and therefore treats him as a big deal.

