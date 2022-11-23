Massive speculation on MJF's future with AEW and pro wrestling 

MJF is arguably the most promising star in AEW and wrestling at the moment. However, according to his former Major League Wrestling colleague Alex Hammerstone, the Salt of the Earth might not be in wrestling for much longer.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is just 26 years old and is rumored to star in the upcoming movie, the Iron Claw, which will document the rise and fall of the Von Erich family. Zac Efron will star as Kevin Von Erich, while MJF is reported to play the role of Lance Von Erich.

Gaspard @GaspardBooks Von Erich A24 Wrestling Biopic Shows First Image, Casts AEW's MJF dlvr.it/ScqyC1 Von Erich A24 Wrestling Biopic Shows First Image, Casts AEW's MJF dlvr.it/ScqyC1 https://t.co/4cW0OzmQ5n

During an AdFreeShows.com exclusive interview, Hammerstone predicted his former colleague's future in pro wrestling. The MLW World Champion stated that the AEW star might be done with wrestling before he's 30 if he is as proficient in acting as he is in wrestling.

"What a miraculous wrestling career that might never be," Hammerstone said. "Listen, if he's as good and incredible in the acting world as he is in wrestling, which let's be honest, he most likely is going to be, he might be done with wrestling before he's 30. He still has plenty of time to get to the top and enjoy his time and make a smooth exit, but I think that's most likely what he's going to do."

He added:

"The only downside to that is that we're not going to enjoy another decade of MJF in wrestling and what he can contribute. I really think if this goes as well as I think it's going to for him, it's going to be the first of many things for him." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

MJF recently became the AEW World Champion

Despite being one of the most strongly booked stars in AEW, the former MLW star never won a title. He did win the Dynamite Diamond Ring on multiple occasions and became the first man in Tony Khan's company to beat CM Punk, but a belt evaded him.

That changed at Full Gear when he took on Jon Moxley in the main event for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. After a betrayal by William Regal, the former NXT commissioner slipped in brass knuckles MJF's way. The 26-year-old star fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a World Champion.

Do you think MJF will end this pro wrestling career early to pressure an acting career? Sounds off in the comments section below.

