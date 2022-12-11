Massive speculation on if Sasha Banks will join forces with 2-time WWE Divas Champion on her potential AEW debut next year

Sasha Banks's future has been highly talked about, with fans unsure about whether she will end up in WWE or AEW.

Saraya made her in-ring debut for the Tony Khan-led company at Full Gear 2022. The former Divas Champion defeated Britt Baker to mark her return. In the same show, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the new AEW Women's Champion.

In the weeks that followed, Britt Baker challenged Saraya to a tag team match on January 11, 2023, episode of Dynamite at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Baker asked the former Paige to pick a partner of her choosing against herself and Jamie Hayter.

With the match being booked a month in advance, fans have speculated on who Saraya's mystery partner could be. Many feel that either Toni Storm or Thunder Rosa could be making their return. A few have boldly claimed that Sasha Banks will be the mystery woman.

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE earlier this year

The former SmackDown Women's Champion walked out of WWE alongside tag team partner Naomi earlier this year. The then Women's Tag Team Champions were stripped of their titles and have not been seen in the Stamford-based company since.

With news breaking that Sasha Banks will be present at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom in January, speculation is running wild. Reports suggest that The Boss could be done with WWE and may show up in All Elite Wrestling in the near future. Dave Meltzer had the following to say about it:

"But she (Sasha Bank) will be there. It's part of a deal to work with New Japan. I do not know how AEW fits in. Obviously everybody's gonna jump to the speculation that she is the mystery partner of Saraya against Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker on the [KIA] Forum show January 11th. And now if it is not her, it's probably going to be a terrible disappointment," Dave Meltzer said. (1:20 - 1:41)

Sasha Banks has been spotted at multiple non-wrestling events. Banks, however, was recently training in Mexico to work on her Lucha Libre skills. This led to speculation about The Boss potentially showing up in AEW or WWE in the near future.

