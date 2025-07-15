Massive split teased in AEW

A top babyface alliance in AEW could be on the verge of collapsing. After a disappointing night at All In: Texas, Anthony Bowens voiced his displeasure with Billy Gunn, seemingly teasing a split with his mentor.
The Pride of Professional Wrestling returned to AEW programming after a brief hiatus at Dynasty 2025, swiftly defeating his former tag partner, Max Caster, during the Zero Hour pre-show.
Despite picking up wins over Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, Bowens proceeded to suffer a series of major television losses. Hence, he expressed his frustrations with his ally, Billy Gunn, over the latter's inability to help him rack up victories and advance his career.
Last Saturday at All In: Texas, The Five-Tool Player competed in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match for a future shot at the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately, the night did not go Bowens' way, as he not only failed to win the bout, but he was also seemingly upstaged by Max Caster.
The Platinum star mocked his former Acclaimed teammate while he was recovering on the ramp, even leading the audience to chant his elaborate self-indulgent chant while standing over Anthony.
A digital exclusive shared by the Tony Khan-led promotion's X/Twitter profile showed an incensed Bowens venting his frustrations over the events that transpired at All In. The former World Tag Team Champion also lashed out at Billy Gunn for not adequately strategizing with him to help him reach the top, and ominously urged the veteran to meet with him on Dynamite this week.
Whether this angle might lead to the implosion of the long-running working tie between Gunn and Bowens remains to be seen.
One of AEW's Four Pillars walked out of the All In Casino Gauntlet victorious
Anthony Bowens was unable to win this year's Men's Casino Gauntlet Match, despite putting on a valiant effort after entering as the eighth participant. The victory eventually went to MJF, who was the second entrant in the bout, opening it with Mark Briscoe in the #1 spot.
The so-called "Young Genius" of The Hurt Syndicate is now entitled to an opportunity to reclaim the AEW World Championship. It remains to be seen whether Friedman will be able to unseat his rival and new titleholder "Hangman" Adam Page to recapture his prized "Triple B".