Massive stipulation added to Jon Moxley and Hangman Page's match at AEW All In 2025

Hangman Page is all set to face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the title in Arlington, Texas. Now, only a week away from the clash, a massive last-moment stipulation has been added to the contest. The main event of AEW All In will now be a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Title.

This week's episode of Dynamite started with Adam Page saying that nobody (The Elite or the Death Riders) could stop him from getting his revenge at All In, and he asked Moxley to make their match a Texas Deathmatch. Moxley refused at first, telling the fans that Hangman Page didn’t want that and he would show everyone what it meant to be a true champion.

However, his hands would eventually be forced into it when a brawl broke out between the two men from Hangman’s attempts to slap Moxley. He blackmailed him into agreeing or seeing Marina Shafir get hit with a Buckshot Lariat, which he did anyway.

As things stand after today’s episode, Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley would be a Texas Deathmatch at All In. The two men have also competed in the same stipulation bout in the past, with Adam Page emerging victorious at AEW Revolution 2023. However, Jon Moxley has surely come a long way from there, and the odds are very much in his favor next week.

