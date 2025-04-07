Massive surprise appearance almost missed during AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty saw a massive surprise appearance and it took place at a time when the fans were completely engrossed in the match. This is something that even caught the wrestlers off guard.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin put their AEW World Tag Titles on the line against Big Bill and Bryan Keith of the Learning Tree. This was a match that had a lot riding on it but The Hurt Syndicate were ready.

As the match was going on, it tilted in favor of Big Bill and Bryan Keith as the former’s impressive stature was proving to be too much for both Lashley and Benjamin. However, just when things seemed to slip out of control, MJF showed up among the crowd ringside and knocked out Big Bill with his infamous ring.

That enabled The Hurt Syndicate to pick up the win rather easily as Shelton Benjamin pinned Bryan Keith with Big Bill lying helpless on the floor. MVP was sitting ringside when he seemed to positively acknowledge what MJF just did.

However, Bobby Lashley did not seem too pleased to see the former AEW World Champion show up and do what he just did. It will be interesting to see how this dynamic will develop in the coming days and weeks for The Hurt Syndicate.

