Massive title change kicks off AEW All In 2024, Christian Cage heartbroken

The AEW All In main show opened up from Wembley Stadium in London with the World Trios Championship London Ladders Match. The brutal bout featured several memorable spots and a surprising finish.

The Patriarchy's Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne entered a packed stadium, accompanied by Mother Wayne, as the World Trios Champions. Their challengers were House of Black's Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews, The Blackpool Combat Club's PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, as well as The Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn. House of Black and Bang Bang Gang have previously held the gold.

The match opened with Captain Charisma running away from the ringside area. He returned around five minutes later to take advantage of everyone being down but was quickly stopped. At one point, Mother Wayne tried to grab the titles but The Gunns stopped her.

Trending

Expand Tweet

After around 20 minutes of chaos in and out of the ring, Killswitch put Cage on his shoulders and went to climb the ladder but PAC sent them off. He then retrieved the gold to end the match.

PAC, Castagnoli, and Yuta are the new AEW World Trios Champions. The Patriarchy's reign with the AEW World Trios Championship ends after just 36 days. They won the vacant titles by defeating The Bang Bang Gang on the July 20 edition of Collision, and this was their first defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.