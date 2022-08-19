Massive update on MJF reportedly returning 'soon' to AEW

AEW star MJF has been the talk of the town since his abrupt absence from the company throughout the summer, with many people wondering when, if ever, the young star will return. Now, there is an update.

Respected wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that MJF is nearing a return. However, the exact date has not been confirmed on either side. The main reason for his return being that AEW will need strong ratings going into their negotiations for a new TV deal.

"MJF is currently scheduled to be returning somewhat soon. We don’t know the exact time but the negotiations for a new TV deal will likely be taking place starting in just a few months and into the spring, so the TV ratings numbers probably September to whenever the deal is closed are the most important to date so this recent drop is the worst time to have a drop." said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk)

The timing couldn't have been worse for AEW, as the departure of Vince McMahon from WWE has given them a new lease on life. This would mean that Tony Khan will have to go all out (no pun intended) to secure a new deal.

"The landscape change of WWE becoming the “cool” promotion came at a bad time and AEW basically needs all hands on deck." said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk)

James @sir_spider There's a giant "FREE MJF" sign right as 3 members of The Pinnacle are walking to the ring



I see right through you there, Tony. There's a giant "FREE MJF" sign right as 3 members of The Pinnacle are walking to the ringI see right through you there, Tony.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman walked out on AEW back in June 2022. He did so after cutting a now infamous promo on fans, the locker room and especially All Elite Wrestling president himself, Tony Khan. Since that fateful night on June 1st, there has been little to no mention of the "Salt of the Earth" on AEW programming, leaving fans to wonder whether this whole thing is real or just part of a broader storyline.

MJF will have a score to settle with CM Punk when he gets back

One of the biggest gripes that MJF had about AEW before his prolonged absence was the abundance of former WWE superstars filling up the roster. There is no bigger former WWE superstar in AEW right now than the World Champion, CM Punk.

Friedman and Punk's rivalry spanned nearly four months, with their eventual blow-off match being their brutal dog collar match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March.

Angel 🔪 All Within My Hands @JaymzHomofield Feud of the year? More like feud of the decade. CM Punk vs MJF was beautiful.



Feud of the year? More like feud of the decade. CM Punk vs MJF was beautiful. https://t.co/acaupsPluL

Many fans joked that CM Punk is the reason for the "Salt of the Earth's" supervillain origin story, and the reason why Friedman is the way he is. Which is all the more reason why he will certainly be gunning for the "Second City Saint" upon his return, especially if Punk has the World Championship.

Do you think MJF could become the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

'I am the destroyer of worlds' - Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil