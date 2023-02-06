Tony Khan on whether he's still interested in purchasing WWE

It's no secret that AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of money, but could he and his father realistically buy WWE?

Following Vince McMahon's return to WWE, many have wondered whether or not he will attempt to take back control of the creative side of things. However, it seems he is only there to help the process of selling WWE go a bit smoother.

Many different candidates have been mentioned as potential buyers, with Comcast, Disney, and even UFC owners, Endeavor, among others, being listed as potential future owners of all things WWE.

Another set of names shockingly listed are AEW owners Shahid and Tony Khan, with Tony explaining to Mark Hoke on The Mark Hoke Show, that he is not only interested in seeing what happens with the sale, but also being involved in it.

"I don't know exactly what will happen there. I've been told, and I think they've said publicly, that there may be a sale process. If there is a sale process, certainly I'm interested in it and potentially being involved in it. We'll have to see what that process is, and who exactly they'll let get involved in it. Certainly, I'm interested in it very much." (H/T Fightful)

AEW's parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, has also been mentioned as a potential buyer but, at the time of writing, it seems that they are far from the favorites.

Tony Khan has already bought a wrestling company since becoming AEW President

In October 2021, it seemed as if the wrestling world was about to lose one of the most important companies of the 21st century when it was announced that Ring of Honor would be going on hiatus.

The company fell on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic and never fully recovered. However, in March 2022, mere weeks before the company was set to return with their "Supercard of Honor XV" event, it was announced that Tony Khan had bought the company and was the new owner of ROH.

What a line from Tony Khan. "Shane's not here, it's me. I'm the new owner of Ring Of Honor"What a line from Tony Khan. #AEWDynamite "Shane's not here, it's me. I'm the new owner of Ring Of Honor" What a line from Tony Khan. #AEWDynamite

It was announced on the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite before Revolution 2022 that Khan would oversee the operations of both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

In the following months, the company held three critically acclaimed pay-per-view events in 2022, with a weekly TV show set to begin at some point in 2023. Supercard of Honor 16 will also take place over WrestleMania weekend on March 31st.

