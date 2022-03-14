"Rumors of the erratic behavior from The Hardy Boyz are true" - Former WWE star calls out the AEW duo on Twitter

Matt Cardona recently claimed that AEW's The Hardy Boyz have "erratic behavior" after going to war with them in a tag team match.

Matt and Jeff Hardy competed against Cardona and Brian Myers at Big Time Wrestling's March 13th show in Albany, New York. The tag team match headlined the event, where The Hardy Boyz came out victorious. The bout left Cardona bleeding and he shared a gruesome picture of his bloodied face on Twitter.

Alongside the photo, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion also posted a caption, writing that all the backstage rumors about The Hardy Boyz having "erratic behavior" were indeed true. Check out his tweet here:

"All the rumors of the erratic behavior from The Hardy Boyz are true! Look what they did to my beautiful face tonight! @matthardybrand @jeffhardybrand @myers_wrestling @BTWwrestling," tweeted Matt Cardona.

It's worth noting that the match at Big Time Wrestling's event was The Charismatic Enigma's first since his controversial WWE departure in December last year. Despite debuting in All Elite Wrestling a few days before the indie wrestling show, he hasn't competed in any bouts for the company so far.

Could The Hardy Boyz win tag team gold in AEW?

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been vocal about wanting one final run as The Hardy Boyz, where they could cement their position as one of wrestling's greatest duos. The opportunity finally arose in AEW, as the brothers officially reunited during last week's episode of Dynamite.

Fans may expect them to soon debut as a tag team and possibly embark upon a winning streak in the coming weeks and months. Considering just how valuable The Hardy Boyz could be for the company in terms of business, it's safe to assume they would be booked very strongly from the get-go.

Moreover, it's not hard to imagine Jeff and Matt Hardy losing for the first time only after winning the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Did you watch Jeff and Matt Hardy's match with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku