Former WWE Superstar challenges AEW Champion Hangman Page for a first-time-ever match

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona laid down the challenge for the current AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page. It happened during Cardona's Question & Answer session with fans on social media.

Cardona debuted on AEW in 2020 when he saved Cody Rhodes from John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order. It culminated in his first match on August 5, where he and Cody beat Silver and Reynolds in tag-team action.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion concluded his brief stint with an eight-man tag victory alongside Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Scorpio Sky at All Out 2020. They defeated Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson of the same group.

Page is the current AEW World Champion after defeating Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021 in a highly-acclaimed match. Since then, he's had memorable title defenses against Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and Adam Cole.

On Twitter, a fan asked Cardona what title he plans to add to his growing collection. The current NWA World Heavyweight Champion responded by saying he wants Page's AEW World Championship:

Hangman Page recently retained the AEW World Championship

Hangman Page and Adam Cole finally met in a much-anticipated rematch since Revolution 2022 last month. They faced off in a gruesome Texas Death Match last week on AEW Rampage.

Page tried to end Cole with a chair shot to his head. Hangman eventually had second thoughts, which Cole capitalized on by hitting a low blow and two superkicks.

Check out the highlights of their match below:

In the end, Page regained control by crowning a barbed wire on Cole's head and nailing him with the Deadeye finisher through a table outside. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy beat the ten count to retain the world title.

It'll be interesting to see if Matt Cardona eventually faces Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World title. Given his belt collector gimmick right now, Matt might reappear in AEW and challenge for a world title shot.

