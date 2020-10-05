Matt Cardona is known for portraying Zack Ryder in WWE. Cardona left a lasting impression as a two-time Tag Team Champion, WWE United States Champion and and WWE Intercontinental Chmapion.

Recently, Matt Cardona had a five-appearance deal with AEW. Cardona is also known for his podcast, The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. The popular podcast goes in depth about the toys of professional wrestling, alongside Impact Wrestling's Brian Myers.

Matt Cardona recently took part in a virtual meet and greet with East Coast Autograph Auctions. Cardona signed mail in items, as well as photos. During the meet and greet, Cardona took questions from the audience watching from their electronic devices at home.

We took part in the meet and greet and asked Cardona whether he collected WWF Hasbro bio card variants. To watch his response, go to 1:33:42.

Q: Matt Cardona, in the Hasbros, do you collect the bio card variants of Bossman, Akeem, or Ultimate Warrior or the series one five and ups?

Cardona: "No, I don't. I gets too complicated with the boxes. I have one of every guy in the box. I don't count the card variants. I know that they exist, but I don't do it. I may one day get like the Warrior one, and I think there is like a Macho Man one, but never say never right. As of right now, I'm not looking for the ones that say Twin Towers and stuff like that."

The WWF Hasbro line was a popular toy line in the early-mid 1990's. It consisted of 11 series and was the reason collectors saw the WWE Retro line from Mattel. The Hasbro line is among favorites for collectors like Matt Cardona.

During the first series, Big Bossman, Akeem, and Ultimate Warrior's bio card was changed in the middle of the first run. The first series also saw a change in age, from "5 and up" to "4 and up."