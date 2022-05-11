Matt Cardona compares upcoming AEW Dynamite match to Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona jokingly compared the upcoming AEW Dynamite match between Danhausen and Tony Nese to Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior.

Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil will have his first match in AEW after debuting on January 26 Dynamite Beach Break. Nese, meanwhile, had his last match on May 3 Dark, in a victory against Leon Ruffin. The former WWE star challenged Danhausen after the latter's issues with his manager, Smart Mark Sterling.

On Twitter, Cardona star posted Tony Khan's promotional poster for the upcoming match. He only poked fun, saying it would be difficult for him to pick a side. He then compared tomorrow's bout to the WrestleMania VI Champion vs. Champion match.

"I’m torn. This is like Hogan vs. Warrior for me."

Danhausen is currently on a program with young star HOOK, who he has consistently tried to 'curse' over the past few months. Even though Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil wasn't able to affect The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, he eventually got the latter's attention.

Danhausen had a proposal for HOOK on AEW Rampage

After HOOK's victory against JD Drake on May 6 Rampage, Danhausen requested the 23-year-old star to be in his corner since Nese will have Sterling.

However, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was in no mood as he simply shrugged off Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil aside when the latter repeatedly put his hands on him.

Danhausen then gave a birthday gift to HOOK in the form of chips. Once again, the latter ignored the former's present by throwing the packet in the ring.

Comparisons aside, the upcoming bout between Nese and Danhausen will be interesting as both have contrasting wrestling styles. It remains to be seen if HOOK will help or eventually cost Danhausen the match, finally sparking a feud.

Will Danhausen win his Dynamite debut against Tony Nese? Sound off in the comments section below.

