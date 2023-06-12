Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) wants to form a faction with The Miz and two WWE veterans

Former WWE superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has been turning back time, as he spent time talking to fans about his more than a decade-long career. Known to many fans as Zack Ryder, he is a former Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and Tag Team Champion. After his departure from the brand, he has gone on to compete for several other promotions including AEW.

Matt Cardona made his All Elite Wrestling debut back in 2020 when he came to the aid of Cody Rhodes. Since then he has been floating around the industry, competing for several promotions. He is currently still going around the independent circuit, working on whatever comes his way.

Taking to Twitter, Cardona answered a fan question asking his ideal wrestling faction. He then named Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and John Morrison to be his co-members. He then took a shot at the Miz saying how they wouldn't need to worry about screen time, as he is in charge of kissing up to management.

"Easy. @HEELZiggler, @mikethemiz, & @TheRealMorrison. Miz would kiss the writers’ a**es so much that we’d always be on the show!!!"

It would be interesting for these superstars who turn back time and form a faction. They have crossed paths and have gone against each other on multiple occasions, so seeing the bunch as a unit would be an interesting change.

Matt Cardona talks about his three current WWE dream match opponents

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently started a question-and-answer session with his fans on Twitter. His fans asked him about all things about wrestling and even asked questions regarding superstars from his former promotion to WWE.

One interesting question given to Cardona was regarding his dream opponents from the current pool of WWE superstars. He then named three superstars he is very much familiar with, John Cena, Edge, and Cody Rhodes.

It seems so long ago since fans have seen Cardona in WWE as Zack Ryder.

If given the chance, would you want to see him back in a WWE ring?

