Matt Cardona opens up about his mysteriously short AEW run: "I thought I'd be brought back the next weekend. I wasn't"

Former WWE star Matt Cardona recently spoke about his short AEW run and revealed that he thought that the company would bring him back after his PPV appearance.

The 'Indy God' had a short run in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020. The former WWE star came to even the odds and sided with former AEW star Cody Rhodes during his rivalry with The Dark Order. Cardona's last match in the company was in September 2020.

Speaking on the Insights with Chris Van Vliet, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke in detail about his brief run in All Elite Wrestling:

"I don't know what happened, I have three shirts and two matches. I came in and helped Cody [Rhodes] We had a tag match against The Dark Order. I did like Pay-Per-View like the 10-man tag and I thought I'd be brought back the next weekend. I wasn't, So I don't know exactly what happened. But I know that the first week I had the number one shirt but I literally didn't do enough for it to be positive or negative. Blessing in disguise because If I went there and I didn't do GCW, I wouldn't be sitting here with you now." [39:30-40:08]

Matt Cardona reveals if he would enter the Royal Rumble

Former WWE star Matt Cardona recently spoke about a possible appearance in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

On the Insights with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Cardona was asked whether the fans should look forward to seeing him appear in the Royal Rumble Match.

As of this writing, Cardona admitted that he wasn't scheduled to appear in the Men's Rumble match but claimed that if the opportunity presents itself, he's "always ready."

"No (laughs)! Maybe! I don't know! Who knows? Listen, I'm always ready, right, and I really believe that if number whatever and my music hit, whether it would be Matt Cardona or Zack Ryder, I do believe the place will go nuts. I honestly believe that. So, we will see. I'm always ready, but currently, I'm booked for the Jericho Cruise. So, they've got to decide quickly." [From 49:03 onwards]

