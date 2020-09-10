Matt Cardona reacts to Miro's (Rusev's) AEW arrival

Matt Cardona may not have signed with AEW on a long-term basis, but it looks like Miro has. Miro, formally known as WWE Superstar Rusev, was revealed as the Best Man for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Miro's signing adds another former WWE Superstar to the AEW roster

Miro signing with AEW was rumored for a while as some fans speculated that it would be the likely destination for him. With that said, it's unclear as to the details of Miro's AEW contract and how long he has signed for but make no mistake, Miro is All Elite.

It seems that others were paying attention as Cardona reacted to the news and seemed to give his seal of approval.

In his promo on AEW Dynamite, Rusev more or less took shots at WWE (without naming them) when he told them to take "the brass ring" and "shove it up their a**."

Miro is not the first former WWE Superstar to sign with AEW as now the list includes Matt Hardy, Brodie Lee, Tay Conti and Jon Moxley. As mentioned earlier, it's unclear if this is a long-term deal or for a few dates. All should be revealed in the weeks to come.