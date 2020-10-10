Matt Cardona was released by WWE earlier this year in April along with his tag-team partner Curt Hawkins and a host of other Superstars and staff. WWE made the cuts as part of their response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Following his release from WWE, Matt Cardona went on to sign a short- term deal with AEW which saw him wrestle a handful of matches in the promotion.

This included a tag-team match alongside Cody on AEW Dynamite as well as a PPV match at All Out where he teamed up with Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall and Scorpio Sky to take on members of The Dark Order.

Matt Cardona reveals if he wants to sign a long-term AEW contract

Matt Cardona was recently interviewed by Michael Morales Torres from Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, the topic of All Elite Wrestling came up and Michael asked Matt Cardona if he’s willing to a sign a long-term contract with AEW. Here's the exchange between them:

Michael: Yeah and speaking of AEW and Tony Khan, he mentioned in his last media conference that he’s really happy with your work. He praised you and your work ethic, but he mentioned that you were in a short term deal with AEW. Do you feel comfortable enough at this point with what you've seen and what you’ve experienced in AEW to maybe consider joining them in a long-term deal?

Advertisement

Matt Cardona: Yeah. I mean, I didn't go to AEW to get a bunch of new t-shirts, which I did, ShopAEW.com, you know, I was there to get my foot in the door prove myself and to make them know. Hey, I want to be there and if you want me there let's let's do it, you know because AEW is the place to be. It is the future of pro wrestling, but now, I think it is pro wrestling right now. Everybody been wanting that alternative for so long and it's here and it's not like this fed. It's proven to be here. So let's just run with it.

We don't yet know when we will see Matt Cardona back on AEW television again. The first anniverssary show of AEW Dynamite will take place next Wednesday night.