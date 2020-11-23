Matt Jackson gives an injury update

The Young Bucks won their first AEW World Tag Team Championship at the Full Gear PPV, beating FTR. There were concerns about Matt Jackson working hurt ahead of the PPV but Jackson allayed fears during a recent interview.

Matt Jackson provides an injury update

The Young Bucks were recently guests on WrestingINC Daily with Nick Hausman. During the interview, Matt Jackson provided fans with an update on his injury situation. Matt said that this was the best he had felt since first picking up the injury:

I think we're just taking precautionary measures. I feel good all things considered. This is probably the best I've felt since I got injured whenever it was. I believe I got the MRI late August. Last night man, I felt great. I think we just came off a really tough match. We went 30 minutes. It was brutal.

I think that was just the medical team kind of stepping in going, 'Hey guys, that match was three days ago. Let's ease into this,' and sometimes that's good because they have to protect us from ourselves because if it was my choice, I'd be wrestling 30 minutes every single day [and] having matches like that every day. We're a big investment to this company, and we have to be able to go out there and perform matches like we did last night. H/T: WrestlingINC

Matt Jackson also briefly spoke about The Young Bucks' match against Top Flight on last week's Dynamite and being able to keep up with the youngsters:

People are counting on us. So I'm appreciative of it. I'm glad people stepped, but I feel wonderful, especially being in there last night with a 19 and 21 year old. I'm 35 now, and I'm still able to do that style, and I feel good doing it. All things considered, even this morning, I'm not even that sore. I'm ready to keep going. H/T: WrestlingINC

Head over to https://t.co/OjVlkNtxrC or grab your copy at your local Barnes and Noble (@BNBuzz) store. pic.twitter.com/fONptZfwgt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2020

Apart from being AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks recently released their book 'Killing The Business' which has done very well since release.