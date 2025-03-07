Matt Jackson opens up on major new venture amid AEW hiatus

Matt Jackson has shared his thoughts about a major new venture amid his AEW hiatus. This is something that the fans will be very excited about.

Ad

The Young Bucks, who are also the executive vice presidents of AEW, have been away from the company ever since they were beaten by Private Party for the World Tag Team Championship. They have since appeared in wrestling shows outside of the Jacksonville-based company.

It was recently announced that a major new show surrounding Matt Jackson and his travels would be premiering soon. The vlog is set to focus on creating positive content around his travels.

Ad

Trending

He has now taken to X (fka Twitter) to send out a message about his latest venture and provide some more details about the vlog. He wrote:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

“Thanks to @SInow for the coverage!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be great to see another version of The Young Bucks in this new show and how it might potentially alter their character in AEW.

Matt Jackson recently revealed wanting to retire popular move

Matt Jackson is very candid when it comes to matters pertaining to wrestling. The Bucks often share messages for their fans and they usually leave a lot of it down to interpretation.

Ad

Recently, during an interview with Social Suplex Podcast Network’s Tunnel Talk, Matt spoke candidly about wanting to retire their popular move: the Superkick. However, he said that his brother Nicholas strongly pushed back on his ideas, and ultimately he conceded to his fellow EVP and tag team partner.

“I even wanted to lean more into the EVP stuff. Like, I told Nick, ‘I don’t want to do a Superkick ever again,’ and he fought me on that—and he won the fight. I was like, ‘When we come back, I never want to do one ever again,’ and he’s just like, ‘That’s our thing. Why would we stop doing it,'” Matt said.

It will be interesting to see them make their long-awaited comeback and how they will be pushed given their heel characters. The new show might help endear them to the fans and bring them back as babyfaces.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback