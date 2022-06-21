'I'm closer to the end"- Matt Jackson divulges his thoughts on The Young Bucks winning the AEW Tag Team titles again

Matt Jackson unraveled his thoughts on The Young Bucks becoming the first-ever tag team in AEW history to win the World Tag Team Championship twice.

Following Jeff Hardy's recent suspension, Tony Khan announced that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their titles only against The Young Bucks. The two teams competed in an exquisite ladder match in the main event of last week's Dynamite. The Bucks ended up being decorated with tag team gold and the first 2-time record.

In a recent episode of Being The Elite, Matt Jackson voiced his honest thoughts on earning this special moment at this stage of his career:

"My body is obviously pretty sore. It was a great night. I realize now 18 years of being a wrestler that these moments are very rare and you have to really appreciate them when they happen. I'm closer to the end than the beginning now so there's not many of these moments left." (15.43-16.21)

Matt further voiced what it meant for him and his brother Nick Jackson to win that grueling bout:

"That was really special for me and my brother to be up there and to become the first 2-time AEW tag team champions. Just proud and happy. Felt like we had a great match. We aren't hurt, most importantly. We can come home to our families in one piece." (16.22-16.44)

Young Bucks are glad to make people forget about Jeff Hardy situation

After Jeff Hardy's recent arrest, AEW management found themselves in hot water. To straighten things up, AEW President Tony Khan suspended Jeff without pay and The Hardys had to be taken out of the ladder match. It all came down to The Young Bucks and The Jurassic Express stepping up to tear the house down.

Speaking further, Matt Jackson mentioned that the Bucks are happy to have delivered amidst the rough situation:

"It's just kind of been an emotional roller-coaster ride these last couple of weeks, especially the last week. To have a special match like that on television, make everybody kind of forget about the bad stuff for a moment even...that felt good. I feel special and you can go back to hating my guts tomorrow morning." (16.51-17.22)

AEW boasts a large roster comprising of some of the finest tag teams in pro wrestling today. It will be interesting to see who's next in line for the decorated tag team to lock horns with.

