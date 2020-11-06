The duo of Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks were scheduled to face off against FTR at AEW Full Gear for the AEW Tag Team Championship. However, a wrench was thrown into that plan when Matt Jackson injured himself a few days before the event.

Reports suggest that Jackson suffered a partially torn MCL and thinning of the ACL, which is also considered a slight tear. He apparently suffered the injury in a match which saw The Young Bucks take on the Butcher and the Blade on AEW Dynamite, on the 22nd of July 2020.

The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson given the greenlight

The injury occurred when The Young Bucks attempted their signature 'Flying elbow drops' while their opponents were lying on tables. It was noted that the table leg was jammed up Jackson's knee. However, despite this, Matt took to Twitter to say that he is ready to go for AEW Full Gear.

I appreciate everyone’s concern about my injury. However, I have indeed been medically cleared by my doctor to participate in Saturday’s match against The Bore Horsemen at Full Gear, live on PPV. Thank you for the support.



-Matt

F The Revival. — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) November 6, 2020

Matt Jackson confirmed via the official Young Bucks account that he has indeed been medically cleared by his doctor to participate in their match against FTR at Full Gear. Jackson even thanked all the fans for their concern and their support.

It is indeed good news that Matt Jackson has been cleared, especially considering that the match against the FTR is one of the hyped-up matches for the Full Gear event, with the match being considered a game-changer for the tag team division in AEW.

All in all, it is great to hear that Matt Jackson is doing well and we hope that by the time Full Gear comes around this Saturday, he will be in top-notch condition for the Tag Team Championship match.