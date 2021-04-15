Matt Sydal discusses AEW opening the "Forbidden Door" in professional wrestling [Exclusive]

Matt Sydal believes professional wrestling is bigger than any one company.

With AEW owner Tony Khan recently opening the forbidden door in professional wrestling, Sydal thinks wrestling transcends brands and companies.

Recently at WrestleCon, Sportskeeda's own Jose G spoke with Matt Sydal about a variety of topics. Sydal certainly had a lot to say when the subject of the forbidden door came up.

"Yeah, well I always believe that wrestling is bigger than any one company, and I really believe that the wrestlers are what actually makes it the business and it's easy for fans to play into the tribalism of the federation's and all that, which is cool for them but you know for the wrestlers, you know, we really have an international community that like, I can meet a wrestler from Japan, but we actually speak the same language, it's called pro wrestler, like this weekend I met a wrestler named Konosuke Takeshita who just debuted at AEW, and we were able to communicate, remarkably well, considering I don't speak any Japanese he doesn't speak English, but we met in the middle with with with our shared passion. Wrestling is something that transcends language and boundaries and all that, and so yes, it transcends brands and companies."

Matt Sydal appreciates that companies offer different things

Matt Sydal also doesn't mind that some wrestling companies like Ring of Honor keep to themselves. He believes there is so much wrestling available that not everyone can follow everything.

"I like it when people just keep to themselves. I love that Ring of Honor sticks to Ring of Honor, and AEW does AEW. We can have these different things because, in the end, not everybody can follow everything. But a lot of these companies offer everything for everyone, and so I you know I just wrestling it's brought something out of me, and I love being around places where we can all share together, so it's like, I don't care what kind of pie you like as long as you know we're all eating."

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the "forbidden door" in professional wrestling being open? Do you agree with Matt Sydal's comments? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda with a link back to this article for the transcription.