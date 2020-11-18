Matt Sydal thanks supporters in emotional message after signing with AEW

Matt Sydal, formerly known as Evan Bourne in WWE, signed a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling on November 17th. After AEW announced that Sydal is now #AllElite, the former WWE Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to thank his family, friends, and fans in an emotional message.

Sydal, who has been involved with pro-wrestling for over 20 years, wrote in his tweet that getting signed to AEW would not have been possible if it had not been for his supporters. He stated they have helped and believed in him, even when he did not believe in himself.

I did not do this alone. My hard work only worked because of the support I get from my family, friends and fans! 20 years of people helping, teaching and believing in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself. Thank you all. Onegaishimasu!¡Hagamoslo para el bien de todos! pic.twitter.com/bCKVxFlXrD — Matt Sydal (@findevan) November 18, 2020

Sydal also admitted that he got teary-eyed when he saw his picture beside the AEW logo after the promotion made the official announcement.

I teared up when I saw the logo with my pic and #allelite #MattSydal — Matt Sydal (@findevan) November 18, 2020

After Matt Sydal left WWE, he honed his craft on the independent circuit and various promotions around the world, such as IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, and NJPW.

He was known for his acrobatic style in WWE, but competing in the indies helped him to progress further and he developed a more mat-based and technical style.

Matt Sydal in AEW

After competing in various promotions around the world and holding multiple championships, Matt Sydal appeared as a surprise entrant in the Casino Battle Royale match at AEW All Out this year. In the match, Sydal botched his Shooting Star Press finishing move and landed on his head, which could have seriously injured him.

After All Out, Sydal appeared in further episodes of AEW Dynamite and established a winning streak, despite not being under a contract at that time. In last week's episode, he lost to Brian Cage, which brought an end to his winning run.

What will the future have in store for Matt Sydal, formerly known as Evan Bourne, in AEW? Let us know what you think about his long-term stay in the comment section below.