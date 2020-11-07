Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Matt Sydal was recently a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast. Sydal, who has made appearances in AEW recently, confirmed that he hadn't yet signed a contract with AEW or any other promotion at the moment.

Matt Sydal made his AEW debut at the All Out PPV as a part of the Casino Battle Royal.

Matt Sydal wants to face The Young Bucks and a number of other AEW stars

Matt Sydal also spoke about who he wants to wrestle in AEW and the first names on his list were The Young Bucks, and he added that he was looking for a tag team partner to make it happen. Sydal also named The Lucha Bros among those he wanted to face:

Okay, so my favorite wrestlers to wrestle of all time are The Young Bucks, so I'm just looking for a tag team partner for that. I have a few ideas, but I don't want to give my whole hand away. So, following them are The Lucha Bros. – wrestling Rey Fenix or Pentagon would be great. I wrestled Fenix once in singles an in a couple multi-mans and I've had two against Penta recently. So, I think I'm back for a Rey Fenix match. H/T: WrestlingINC

Matt Sydal also mentioned that he was interested in facing member of The Dark Order as well as Brodie Lee. Sydal also named another former WWE Superstar, Shawn Spears, as a possible opponent:

There's the entire Dark Order. Brodie Lee would be a match I'd love to have. When he was the TNT Champion, I was sort of hoping to work my way up to that level. I'm looking for a rematch with Shawn Spears. He and I wrestled 10 years ago when we were in OVW together and then, we went back at Dynamite and sort of started a feud during the pay-per-view and we blew that off at the Late Night Dynamite. So, I would love to get in there with him again. I have never wrestled FTR and anybody who claims to be the best in the world at wrestling, they are somebody I want to wrestle because when I wrestled the other guys that claimed that, I was very much into the matches I had with them. H/T: WrestlingINC

Matt Sydal is not booked on the card at AEW's Full Gear PPV tonight.

