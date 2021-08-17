Max Caster fuels speculation about leaving AEW

Max Caster found himself in deep waters after an ill-advised rap performance during his AEW Dark entrance.

The episode was taped and aired six days later. Despite it being such a long time, the editors at AEW somehow missed the controversial lyrics of the rap and allowed it to air. The promotion later uploaded the episode of Dark with the Max Caster match edited out. Further, The Acclaimed were removed from the AEW tag team rankings despite being fourth.

Didn't that tag team ranking used to have The Acclaimed on it? https://t.co/DYL7tA7OqH pic.twitter.com/buHBSuD8dJ — Chariot (@ChariotDaGawd) August 11, 2021

Caster appears to be hinting at leaving All Elite Wrestling with a series of eyebrow-raising actions on social media. He unfollowed most AEW wrestlers and removed any mention of the company from his bio. An eBay account (most likely Caster's) put up Max Caster's ring-worn gear up for sale, claiming it wasn't needed anymore.

“This set of gear has been worn on AEW Dynamite. I’ve worn this in matches against Chris Jericho, MJF, the Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, SCU, & more. Need some extra $ this month and I don’t think I’ll be needing this stuff anymore… Get it off my hands! Will personalize an autograph on kneepads at request. Perfect collectors item for AEW fans! Thanks!” stated the eBay post.

Well, he’s either trolling really hard, or he’s actually done.🤨

Max Caster is selling his AEW gear on eBay, and saying that he won’t be needing it anymore.😕 pic.twitter.com/l3XpbxhBbR — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 16, 2021

Tony Khan had to publicly apologize after Max Caster's controversial rap on AEW Dark

Fan-recorded footage of the Dark tapings had revealed the controversial parts of Max Caster's rap before the episode aired. There were five to six days between the taping and airing, which was more than enough time for the company to edit out the rap.

Tony Khan soon addressed the issue and said the rap was terrible and should not have made the cut.

"And speaking of Dark, last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible." Tony Khan continued, "I was not out there in the moment when he did it, it was not during Dynamite. I was out back when Max had said this rap. I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process, it should have been caught. We deleted the episode and reposted it with that edited out, but it shouldn’t have aired."

Max Caster hasn't made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling since then, with various reports suggesting that he has been sent for sensitivity training.

Catch all AEW news, previews, and analysis on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das