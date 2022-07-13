"Used us for the TV time" - Popular AEW star lashes out at Billy Gunn and his sons for being "selfish"

AEW star Max Caster has called out Billy Gunn and his sons for being selfish and using The Acclaimed for the spotlight.

The alliance between The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club imploded following Anthony Bowens' accidental hit on Austin Gunn. Austin later tagged himself in, stopping Caster from securing the pinfall and resulting in a post-match scuffle. Billy Gunn later shockingly attacked both Caster and Bowens, siding with his sons.

Speaking to Soundsphere, 'Platinum Max' stated that the Gunn Club were only using The Acclaimed to get more TV exposure:

"The track is DONE. The song is called ‘Trash Day’ because we are gonna take out the trash when we get our hands on The A** Boys there. I am not psyched with how that all turned out. They got a big head and used us for the TV time that we earned ourselves." (H/T: Fightful)

Max Caster, unlike his usual approach, issued a scathing warning to his former team-mates:

"Together, The Acclaimed and The Gunns were arguably the hottest thing in AEW, we were pushing ourselves to the top. They got selfish. We got them over. When we are done, I am pretty sure they are not gonna be on TV anymore."

Anthony Bowens reacted emotionally to Billy Gunn's sudden betrayal

Two weeks ago in an impromptu match, Anthony Bowens accidentally hit Austin Gunn, which resulted in the Gunn Club member getting enraged. Things began to turn sour and the WWE Hall of Famer intervened.

Surprisingly, Billy Gunn shoved his son and remained aligned with The Acclaimed. Taking it as an instance of "tough love", everyone expected the New Age Outlaw to patch things up.

When Billy intervened this week, it later turned out to be a ploy. He took Caster out with a clothesline and decimated Bowens with his signature ''Fame Asser''. Anthony Bowens took to Twitter to ask Billy Gunn for the reason behind his actions. He tweeted a Latin phrase which translates to "And, you?"

"Et tu, Daddy A**?" Bowens tweeted

Check out his tweet here.

Now that their association has turned to dust, a rivalry between the groups has officially kickstarted. It'll be interesting to see how the story proceeds in the coming weeks.

