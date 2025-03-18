Max Caster makes announcement and thanks AEW fans amid devastating losing streak

Max Caster's AEW run has entered an interesting period, as the boastful grappler recently ditched The Acclaimed, declaring himself to be the greatest wrestler ever. Despite a series of losses, Caster continues to keep pushing ahead with his Open Challenge, but now he's thanking the company and fans after making a big claim.

The so-called Best Wrestler Alive left The Acclaimed after declaring his goal of becoming World Champion. Max's singles journey has been embraced by some, and he's generating heel heat, but not finding in-ring success. After losing to Swerve Strickland in December, The Acclaimed lost their final outing against The Hurt Syndicate. Since then, Caster has lost all Open Challenge bouts to Rush, Adam Page, Brody King, Jay White, and Konosuke Takeshita.

Platinum Max is still moving a lot of t-shirts for All Elite Wrestling, according to Caster himself. The 35-year-old took to X today to claim he has the best-selling t-shirt on ShopAEW. Caster included his trademark arrogance and a backstage photo. ShopAEW released Caster's $29.99 "Never Shut Up" t-shirt one week ago:

"The Best Wrestler Alive™ officially has the best-selling shirt on @ShopAEW! Thank you! I knew I could do it!," Max Caster wrote with the photo below.

Caster's new t-shirt is actually the 20th shirt listed on the "Top Sellers" page for the past seven days, as of this writing. The limited edition Toni Storm vs. Mariah May shirt is listed at #1, with the limited edition Tekken x All Elite shirt listed second, Adam Page taking the third and fourth spots, and Kenny Omega rounding out the top five, followed by the Revolution t-shirt.

Max Caster gets a win outside of AEW

Max Caster may be on a losing streak in All Elite Wrestling, but the heel grappler won his last indie match and is the WrestlePro Platinum Champion.

Platinum Max returned to the ring for Wrestling Open on March 6 in Worcester, MA. He defeated Brando Lee, just weeks after retaining the WrestlePro Platinum Championship over Deonn Rusman.

Caster has been with Tony Khan's company since June 23, 2020. With The Acclaimed, Max held the World Tag Team Championship and the World Trios Championship.

