Top star wants AEW-NJPW crossover match with Hiroshi Tanahashi

AEW star Max Caster, one half of the popular tag team "The Acclaimed," wants to face NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi in an interpromotional bout.

As an eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Tanahashi has been a cornerstone of NJPW since his debut in 1999. He is credited for being one of the most influential performers in NJPW history. Many stars have tried to make a name for themselves by facing Tanahashi. AEW's Max Caster joined that list on Tuesday; in a tweet, he made it clear that he wants to face the NJPW star.

Given the fact that AEW used the "Forbidden Door" throughout 2021, this match is a possibility. AEW has brought in many NJPW stars over the past year. Among other examples, Jon Moxley fought the likes of Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima on AEW programming.

Stars like KENTA, Rocky Romero and Minoru Suzuki have also traveled to AEW in recent months, so it's completely justified for Max Caster to call out someone like Hiroshi Tanahashi. Will the former world champion answer the call? Only time will tell.

Hiroshi Tanahashi has his hands full in NJPW

Over the next few days, the challenge from Max Caster will not be high on the list of Hiroshi Tanahashi's priorities. The veteran wrestler has his hands full during Wrestle Kingdom week.

Though Tanahashi, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi lost to Bullet Club members KENTA, Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo on night one of the event, The Ace has the opportunity to redeem himself.

On night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16, Tanahashi will challenge KENTA for the IWGP United States Championship in a No Disqualification match. But his schedule doesn't end there.

On night three, Hiroshi Tanahashi will team up with fellow NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada to take on the Pro Wrestling NOAH team of Keiji Mutoh and Kaito Kiyomiya.

Are you a fan of Tanahashi? Do you want to see him face Max Caster? Sound off below.

