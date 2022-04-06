×
AEW star fires a warning to a debuting Samoa Joe ahead of AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe is now with All Elite Wrestling.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 06, 2022 12:54 PM IST
AEW star Max Caster didn't hesitate to speak his mind by sending a warning to the debuting Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine was released by WWE back in January 6, 2022 after relinquishing the NXT title due to illness. The Samoan Submission Machine then made his surprise return to Ring of Honor at the ROH: Supercard of Honor pay-per-view and is now slated to make his debut at this week's episode of AEW Dynamite against Max Caster.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Joe will face Caster in the opening salvo of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament qualifier.

The Acclaimed member immediately responded to Khan's tweet by saying that he would destroy The Samoan Submission Machine.

He wrote:

"Imma beat the s**t out of this dude."

You can check out his response here.

With his prowess on the mic well-known among fans, it remains to be seen what choice words Caster will have for Joe during his pre-match rap.

Samoa Joe recently returned at the ROH Supercard of Honor

In the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, ROH Undisputed Champion Jonathan Gresham gave a celebratory speech but was interrupted by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. The heels immediately attacked Gresham with Lee Moriarty coming to the rescue, but to no avail.

As the beatdown continued, Samoa Joe made his ROH return as he emerged to a huge pop from the crowd. Joe is an ROH legend who won the World and Pure Championships setting the company record for a world championship reign at 645 days. He was also inducted into its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The Samoan Submission Machine stared down his former rival Lethal before proceeding to choke out Dutt. He also immediately gave props to Gresham and Moriarty by raising their hands as the show went off the air.

With the former NXT Champion now in AEW, it will be interesting to see how the company will book The Samoan Submission Machine moving forward and the feuds he is likely to have.

What are your thoughts on Samoa Joe's upcoming debut? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
