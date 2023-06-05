"Maybe he'll change his mind" - Major AEW star drops hint on Sting's next possible feud

Wrestling legend Sting has had a long and illustrious career. He is currently mentoring Darby Allin in AEW, and the latter may have dropped a hint about The Icon's next feud.

Sting debuted in All Elite Wrestling at the 2020 "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite. Since then, he has worked closely with Allin as they have teamed up to defeat numerous top names.

But what's next for Sting? Speaking to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Darby Allin admitted that while the WWE Hall of Famer might not be interested in winning championships, he might change his mind and go after AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

“Well, you know the thing with Sting, man, he don’t [sic] want to go for championships. That’s never been a goal of his. He never wanted to fight for the championship. I can respect that. He’s like, ‘Give somebody the opportunity to do it that it could elevate their career.’ He don’t [sic] need to get his career more elevated. Maybe he’ll change his mind. Maybe he’ll be like, ‘Yo, FTR. What’s up?’” said Darby Allin. [14:46 - 15:17]

Darby Allin and Sting haven't teamed up since the March 22, 2023, edition of Dynamite. Meanwhile, Allin has been pursuing MJF's AEW World Championship. However, following the former TNT Champion's loss at Double or Nothing, he could team up with The Icon to challenge FTR.

Sting made a surprising return last week on AEW Dynamite

Following his losing effort at Double or Nothing, Darby Allin wanted to regain momentum on the May 31, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite. He teamed up with Orange Cassidy against The Gates of Agony.

After the match, the Mogul Embassy teased attacking Allin and Cassidy. However, Sting came to the rescue of his allies in what was his first AEW appearance in several weeks.

The Icon has already had an eventful 2023 so far. He was a part of The Great Muta's final match in January as he teamed up with Allin and Muta to defeat WWE legend Hakushi, Naomichi Marifuji, and AKIRA.

