"Maybe the highest wrestling IQ I've ever been around"- Frankie Kazarian on AEW's latest signee

Frankie Kazarian has showered high praise on Christian Cage, who made his debut at AEW Revolution 2021. Captain Charisma's debut for Tony Khan's promotion was teased by Paul Wight on the final AEW Dynamite episode before the PPV.

During an appearance on The Week in Wrestling, Kazarian said Christian Cage is the most underrated performer in the history of professional wrestling. He further said Christian Cage has the highest in-ring IQ among all the wrestlers he has competed against.

"Christian Cage, maybe in the entire history of pro wrestling, is the most underrated guy to ever do it. Maybe the highest wrestling IQ I've ever been around." (H/T - Fightful)

Kazarian also revealed that it feels surreal to be facing Christian Cage in his comeback match in AEW. Though he added that it was an honor to square off against Captain Charisma, he was quick to say that he couldn't wait to defeat him.

"If you had told me a month and a half ago that I would have the chance to wrestle Christian Cage again, it just wasn't in the cards. The fact that it's happening is still surreal. I'm looking forward to the match. It's a huge honor to be his first opponent in seven years and I can't wait to beat him." (H/T - Fightful)

Many fans assume that Christian will easily defeat Kazarian in his AEW debut. But the former TNA star will hope to shock the world by earning a win over the newcomer on Wednesday.

Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian will face off this week on AEW Dynamite

Christian in AEW

The match between Christian Cage and Kazarian was made official last week on AEW Dynamite during a backstage segment between the two stars. While fans are excited to see the two slug it out in the ring, this match won't mark the first time they will wrestle each other.

Advertisement

Christian Cage and Kazarian had a lengthy, memorable feud in TNA in 2007 i n which they engaged in several remarkable battles. Their best bout against each other was arguably the ladder match at TNA Genesis 2007.

EVERY time I wrestle I give EVERYTHING I have. For my entire career whenever I step in to a ring, I have something to prove. That has never been the case more so than this Wednesday on #aewdyanmite Professionally & personally, this is huge. pic.twitter.com/Owvmoh10wg — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 29, 2021

Do you think Christian Cage will be able to defeat Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite? Sound off the comments section below.