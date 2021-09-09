"Maybe she did learn"- released AEW star talks about her issues with Thunder Rosa

Ivelisse recently slammed AEW star Thunder Rosa for being unprofessional while working with her in the past.

Speaking on a recent episode of Chris Van Vliet's podcast, the Puerto Rican discussed numerous topics, most notably her issues with AEW's Thunder Rosa. Ivelisse blamed Thunder Rosa for creating dissension with her, dating back to their days together in Lucha Underground.

Ivelisse opined that wrestlers must act professionally in a ring, and she argued that Thunder Rosa didn't do that. Still, Ivelisse noted that Rosa might have learned by now.

"It's a culmination of a lot of things from her part," said Ivelisse. "It all started in the past on Lucha Underground. It was the same thing that happened in the match [in AEW] that happened on Lucha Underground. I thought that was learned, because when we encountered again in the indies, in that match she didn't do any of that. When it comes to anything personal outside, I'm the type to just let it go. Once you are in the ring, that needs to disappear. You focus and do what works for the match."

"But that match [in Lucha Underground] happened outside and it didn't happen again, so maybe she did learn," Ivelisse added. "But then AEW comes, and never in my wildest dreams did I think it would happen, and it did. I don't know why it didn't occur to me. Maybe because she was the champ it gave her more courage. But you are still wrestling a veteran and you are a professional, it doesn't mean you can be unprofessional."

🃏Make them all wonder how the F you still "smilin" pic.twitter.com/ubVJwvyIvr — IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) September 7, 2021

Ivelisse made a controversial exit from AEW after several reports suggested she clashed with backstage officials. However, Ivelisse blamed Thunder Rosa for sabotaging her name, which eventually led to her controversial release.

Ivelisse and Thunder Rosa actually fought during a match on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse memorably fought for the NWA Women's Championship on Dynamite last year. Both women put on a physical fight, and it felt like more of a shoot, given their disagreement on not selling a few spots.

Ivelisse's AEW release left everyone in a state of shock, considering the friendly atmosphere the company is known for.

What do you make of Ivelisse's statement about Thunder Rosa? Sound off in the comments section below.

