Medical team rushed to check on 270-pound AEW star after he got choked out by Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley choked out a 270-pound star on AEW Dynamite tonight and that prompted the medical team to check on the fallen star in what appeared like worrying scenes. This was an emphatic statement from the former WWE Superstar.

The star in question is none other than Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs took on Moxley for his newly won IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and it seemed like the former would give a good account of himself.

That is exactly what he did. The match started off with an even pace with whips and slams across the ring. Hobbs hit Moxley with a body drop that forced the champion to the outside of the ring. However, he later connected with a boot of his own to take Hobbs out.

Expand Tweet

With the match back in the ring, Moxley hit the big man in the knees that sent him down on the mat. Later, he hit his finisher, The Paradigm Shift and then followed it up with the sleeper hold as Powerhouse Hobbs started to fade, thereby letting Moxley pick up the win.

After the match, medical personnel rushed out to check on the member of the Don Callis family to see if he was ok. Jon Moxley, on the other hand was out celebrating with the fans.