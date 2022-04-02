AEW star beats Willow to win the Interim ROH Women's Championship at Supercard of Honor

ROH saw a brand-new interim champion crowned at Supercard of Honor as AEW star Mercedes Martinez defeated Willow by submission.

With the gold on the line, the two clashed not only to earn a title win during the first Ring Of Honor show since Tony Khan took over but also to set a later date with Deonna Purrazzo for the world women's title.

Tonight marked Martinez's return to ROH for the first time since 2006. Her opponent, Willow Nightingale, is a Ring of Honor regular who most recently challenged for the women's title against Rok-C at Final Battle.

Both Martinez and Willow had an action-packed contest. In the end, the former made her opponent submit to the Brass City Sleeper.

Mercedes Martinez is set to clash with ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo

As mentioned earlier, with Martinez capturing the interim belt, she has now earned a world title shot. While the details have not been confirmed yet, there'll undoubtedly be a unification bout between Martinez and Purrazzo somewhere down the line.

Purrazzo has reigned as the ROH Women's Champion since dethroning Rok-C in their title vs. title match in January. The Virtuosa has since defended the strap against the likes of Chelsea Green, Gisele Shaw, and Miranda Alize, living up to the moniker of "champ champ."

Martinez and Purrazzo have clashed once already this year, with The Virtuosa picking up the win in January. She was not present for the Supercard of Honor, as her old rival became the interim Ring Of Honor Women's Champion.

Edited by Angana Roy