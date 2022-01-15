"This WAR is far from over!" - Former WWE Superstar sends fiery message to AEW's Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa has quite a few targets on her back in AEW. Mercedes Martinez was the latest to send a fiery message to the Mexican star.

Mercedes Martinez cost La Mera Mera a spot in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament when she interfered in her match against Jade Cargill. After the match, the heels attacked Thunder Rosa, planting the seeds for a feud.

On this week's AEW Rampage, both women cut a promo against each other as the animosity between the two showed no signs of dying down.

"City after city....Battle upon battle....But this WAR, is far from over! #OGBADASS #BRASSCITYOG #RUGGEDandTHUGGED" - Mercedes Martinez tweeted.

Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa have been involved in a long-running feud since 2017. Their last match was at the Warrior Wrestling 17 pay-per-view for the women's title. The latter came out on top to retain her title under 20 minutes.

Thunder Rosa should be the next AEW Women's Champion

HOOKsuke NakaMierda @Puto_Takagi Who should dethrone all the current AEW champions and when?



I'd have Thunder Rosa beat Britt Baker at Revolution or Double or Nothing, Serena Deeb, Mercedes Martinez, Statlander, or Tay Conti beat Jade Cargill and soon TBH, like Revolution. Who should dethrone all the current AEW champions and when?I'd have Thunder Rosa beat Britt Baker at Revolution or Double or Nothing, Serena Deeb, Mercedes Martinez, Statlander, or Tay Conti beat Jade Cargill and soon TBH, like Revolution.

Thunder Rosa is unquestionably one of the biggest babyfaces in AEW. Although she has defended the NWA Women's Championship in the company, she's yet to hold an All Elite Wrestling title.

The situation could change by the time Revolution 2022 rolls around. Britt Baker has run through the majority of the women's roster, defeating the likes of Hikaru Shida, Riho, Nyla Rose, Tay Conti, Kris Statlander, and Red Velvet during her title reign. The Good Doctor is short of challengers, and there's a readymade story with Thunder Rosa for fans to sink their teeth into.

They each hold a victory against each other, with Rosa winning their iconic Lights Out match in 2021. They can use that backstory to build a main event-worthy bout in the first All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view of the year, crowning Rosa as the new champion.

