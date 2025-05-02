Mercedes Mone boasts her upcoming AEW PPV match will be talked about FOR YEARS

Current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone spoke about her major match at the upcoming AEW pay-per-view. The CEO also praised her opponent before their eventual showdown.

Mercedes Mone has been dominating the AEW women's division for nearly a year as the TBS Champion. She also holds the NJPW Strong women's, RevPro women's, and Queen of Southside titles simultaneously. While holding on to four different title belts, the CEO is also competing in the ongoing women's Owen Hart Cup.

After overcoming the first two rounds, Mercedes is slated to take on Jamie Hayter in the finals of the tournament at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

In the recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes hyped up her Owen Hart Cup finals match by praising her opponent, Jamie Hayter:

"But let me tell you, the road to my dreams isn't without its challenges. Standing in my way is the fierce Jamie Hayter. And listen, I've never met a hater who's doing better than me. I know that this is the year of dream matches, and I'm ready to seize every opportunity that comes my way."

The CEO further described how she is excited for her match at Double or Nothing:

"The second quarter of the year is heating up, and I can't wait to see where this journey takes me. I'm especially excited about my match with Jamie at Double or Nothing. Trust me, this is going to be a showdown that people will be talking about for years to come," Mone said. (H/T Mone Mag)

Mercedes Mone had an altercation with her opponent

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Mercedes Mone came out on the stage to confront the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm. However, Mone's opponent for the Owen Hart Cup finals, Jamie Hayter, also showed up and attacked her before the CEO ran away.

Moreover, the stage is set for unpredictable finals for the women's Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing. It remains to be seen who goes on to challenge for the AEW Women's World Title at All In 2025.

