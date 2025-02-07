Mercedes Moné breaks silence after announcement of huge debut outside AEW

AEW is allowing Mercedes Moné to make a major appearance, and new details are being revealed on why, plus her public reaction. The former WWE Superstar has racked up championship gold in several top promotions, but now she is ready to add to that collection. Despite a first-time-ever feud in the works, Mercedes just took time to declare her next destination.

The CEO began training for the indies in 2008 and made her in-ring debut in 2010. That led to a 378-day reign with the Chaotic Wrestling Women's Championship which she vacated after signing a WWE deal in December 2012.

Walking out on WWE as a 10-time champion in May 2022, Mercedes went on to have a brief run as NJPW's IWGP Women's Champion. She became AEW TBS Champion with her in-ring debut at Double Or Nothing 2024, then captured the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. She recently won the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship but is looking to add an indie title to her collection.

House of Glory recently announced that the former Sasha Banks will work her first indie match since 2011 on Saturday, March 15 at the NYC Arena in Queens. HOG, owned by veteran talent The Amazing Red, noted that Mercedes will headline the event, teasing that she is looking to win another title:

"The current AEW champion and former WWE champion, makes her first indie appearance since 2011! The CEO has set sights on one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the country now on Saturday March 15th," HOG wrote.

The HOG Women's Championship is currently held by indie standout Megan Bayne, who recently joined AEW and is already looking forward to facing Snoop Dogg's cousin. Mercedes took to X today to react to the announcement, using just three emojis and one hashtag to confirm her plans to become The CEO of HOG:

"[dolphin emoji x 3] #CEOHOG," Mercedes wrote.

Moné has not worked the indies since December 17, 2011. She defeated Ivy Fit at a CTWE event in Bethany, CT that night.

Mercedes Moné wins a first-time-ever match in AEW

Mercedes Moné has worked another first-time-ever match inside the AEW ring. This bout served as her 13th successful defense of the TBS Championship since dethroning Willow Nightingale at Double Or Nothing 2024.

Dynamite in Huntsville, AL saw The CEO retain the TBS Championship over Yuka Sakazaki. The grapplers had never shared the ring before the 14-minute main event.

Moné is set to defend against Harley Cameron soon, likely at Grand Slam in Australia on February 15. Cameron is booked to perform in concert on Saturday's Collision, and Mercedes is rumored to crash the show.

