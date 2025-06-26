Mercedes Mone breaks silence after getting involved in huge backstage fight in AEW

Mercedes Mone kicked off this week's edition of AEW Dynamite by getting involved in a massive backstage brawl that required the security team to intervene. Following an impactful start to the show, she broke the silence on the matter afterward.
The June 25 edition of Dynamite began with "Timeless" Toni Storm alongside her valet, Luther, shown backstage. As they were walking, Mone launched a surprise attack on her All In Texas opponent. The CEO wanted to gain the upper hand before they collided at the biggest stage AEW has to offer.
Mercedes Mone dragged Storm to the ringside area and continued the assault on the entrance ramp. The AEW officials tried to stop her, but did not hold back her punches until Storm's ally, Mina Shirakawa, came to the aid of the AEW Women's World Champion. Following the attack, The CEO took to her X to send out a two-word message in classic Toni Storm style.
"Hello Darling."
Tensions have been building between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm even before their match for AEW All In Texas was made official. With the former WWE Women's Champion making a statement weeks before they collide in a dream showdown, it remains to be seen how The Hollywood Starlet would retaliate.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!