Mercedes Mone breaks silence on WWE finally bringing back Evolution after 7 years

Mercedes Mone has been a huge advocate of women's wrestling. She was part of WWE's first all-women's event, Evolution, and broke her silence on the Stamford-based promotion, bringing back the show after seven years.

The CEO went live on her Instagram following her match on AEW Dynamite 300, where she successfully defended her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa. A viewer asked her about her thoughts on WWE presenting the second edition of Evolution in 2025.

The former WWE Superstar claimed that the promotion waited too long to bring back the historic night for the women's division. However, Mone also added that she was excited to witness the show on July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I think it's about time; they waited way too long to have an all-women's pay-per-view, but I love and will always be a big advocate for women's wrestling, so I am excited for that," she said.

Mercedes Mone, then known as Sasha Banks, competed at WWE Evolution in 2018. She teamed up with her best friend, Bayley, and Natalya to defeat The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match. With Evolution 2 on the horizon, it seems that Mone will indeed be watching the action from the sidelines.

