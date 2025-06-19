Mercedes Mone calls major AEW star “b*tch” after shocking attack at Grand Slam Mexico

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has sent out a message to a top star in the company after what transpired at Grand Slam Mexico. The CEO is set for a massive match against the said star.

Mercedes Mone is slated to challenge ''Timeless'' Toni Storm for the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Title at All In 2025. She earned this opportunity by winning the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing last month. Ahead of her match against The Timeless One, Mercedes captured the CMLL World Women's Championship from Zeuxis at Grand Slam Mexico last night.

Following her win, The CEO was interrupted by Toni Storm on the big screen before Mina Shirakawa showed up. Storm caught Mone with a German Suplex from behind, leading to all of her belts falling off. The two were eventually separated by security officials before Toni said, "Let the games begin." After their altercation at Grand Slam Mexico, Mercedes sent a message to Toni through an exclusive backstage promo, during which she also called Storm a ''b**ch!"

"Toni, you think you're going to play mind games with me? Well, I'm the master of any game. You see tonight, tonight's win, which is a preview to [sic] what's to come at All In: Texas. See, Toni, you call yourself Timeless, well, I'm iconic. I'm six belts Mone, the conversation, the blueprint, the CEO, and the Mone train is on a roll. And Toni, your time? Well, it's ticking, and it's almost up. See you in Texas, b*tch!" she said. [0:29-1:04]

Mercedes Mone accepted a big challenge right after her latest title win

After becoming the new CMLL World Women's Champion, Mercedes Mone was challenged by top CMLL star La Catalina during a backstage segment.

The CEO accepted the challenge and would defend her newly won title against La Catalina at the Fantasticamania event on June 20.

Fans will have to wait and see what transpires at the CMLL Fantasticamania event at Arena Mexico this Friday.

