Mercedes Mone claims AEW star will soon hear from her legal team: "That’s my intellectual property"

Mercedes Mone is one of AEW's most valuable assets. While she only signed up with the company last year, Tony Khan has already made her the face of their women's division. The CEO is the reigning AEW TBS Champion, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion, and the Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Ever since Mone became the TBS Champion, she has defended this title successfully, numerous times. She is currently in an intruding storyline with one of the rising stars of the promotion, Harley Cameron. The Australian recently registered her first career win and she now has her sights on the former Sasha Banks' title. However, Mone has no intention of facing Cameron because she believes that the 31-year-old is not a worthy opponent.

On this week's Dynamite, Cameron tried to grab Mone's attention in a segment with Renee Paquette by using a muppet resembling the champion. However, this backfired and The CEO was offended. Additionally, in the latest issue of her weekly newsletter, Mercedes threatened the Australian with legal action.

"You think I’m just handing out title shots for one win? Not a chance! I’m tired of the disrespect, tired of the mockery, especially with that ugly Muppet near my locker room. That’s my intellectual property, and trust me, Harley will hear from my legal team real soon," she wrote. [H/T: Mone Mag]

Mercedes Mone was impressed with new AEW signing Megan Bayne

26-year-old American wrestler Megan Bayne recently signed with All Elite Wrestling. She made her singles debut on Collision last week, where she defeated Hyena Hera in under two minutes. Mercedes Mone was quite impressed with the star and showered her with praise in the newsletter mentioned above:

"Megan Bayne has officially signed with AEW, and let me tell you, this powerhouse is nothing short of spectacular! With a presence that commands attention and a look that screams superstar, she truly is a goddess from above," wrote Mercedes Mone.

Hopefully, The CEO and Bayne will cross paths at some point in their careers. They might even form an alliance in the near future.

