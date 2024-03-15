Mercedes Mone claims she has unfinished business with top AEW star: "I don't know if she is dirty"

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, recently addressed her history with a top female AEW star following her massive debut, and by doing so, The CEO potentially planted the seeds for a future feud.

The top AEW star in question is Willow Nightingale. Willow happens to be Mercedes Mone's last opponent before the latter was out for months due to an injury. During their match for the Strong Women's Championship at the NJPW Resurgence Pay-Per-View last year, Mone sustained an ankle injury, and Nightingale eventually won the contest.

After being on the shelf for months, The CEO made her AEW debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite: Big Business and had a confrontation with Willow Nightingale as well. While speaking with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up, Mercedes recalled her match against Willow last year and claimed she had some unfinished business with the latter, wondering whether she injured her on purpose.

"You know, me and Willow (Nightingale) have some unfinished business, she was my my last opponent before I got hurt. I haven't even really got to see that footage so I don't even know if it was her that pushed me, if I slipped, if somebody paid off the ref. I mean it was just such a crazy hectic day and it was for the New Japan Strong Women's Championship," Mercedes Mone said. [12:39 - 12:58]

Mone went on:

"I don't know Willow, I don't know if she is dirty, I don't know how bad she wants things, and I've been around a business where people would just scratch and claw and stab in your back, but so far we got to do a little chatting backstage and she seems nice, she's cute. But yeah, I'd like to pick up some more big business with her again." [12:59 - 13:19]

You can watch the interview below:

Seeing what Tony Khan has planned for The Boss' future in the Jacksonville-based promotion will be quite interesting.

Mercedes Mone on what is next for her in AEW after her debut

Mercedes Mone had an altercation with Skye Blue and the TBS Champion, Julia Hart, as she came to the aid of Willow Nightingale towards the end of Dynamite: Big Business this past Wednesday. During the same interview, when she was asked what was next for The Boss in AEW, Mone stated:

"I mean there's so much in order, I've got to meet so many people at Big Business, so I don't know, I'm about to go to Toronto, just you know, keep on scouting out this women's division." [12:25 - 12:38]

Well, there are a lot of things on the plate for The CEO upon her AEW debut, considering the stacked talent in the women's division of the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Poll : Do you think Mercedes Mone will boost the AEW women's division? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion