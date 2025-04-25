Mercedes Moné close to making history; could set huge record

Mercedes Moné is AEW's undefeated TBS Champion. The erstwhile Sasha Banks of WWE has wrestled hundreds of matches in hundreds of venues during her 15-year career. The current NJPW Strong Women's Champion has also set several records and is now set to make wrestling history once again.

The CEO worked seven matches at Madison Square Garden in New York City while with WWE. Moné's last match at The World's Most Famous Arena was her only MSG TV appearance, during RAW on September 9, 2019, as she and Bayley lost to Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Shortly after leaving WWE, Mercedes made her first appearance at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. She made her in-ring debut at The Big Egg for Wrestle Dynasty in January, to dethrone Mina Shirakawa of the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. Moné also wrestled at London's Wembley Stadium last year to retain over Britt Baker at AEW All In.

Tony Khan is taking the roster to link up with CMLL in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18, for Grand Slam: Mexico. If she's on the card, the Wrestling Observer notes that Moné will join the group of wrestlers to compete in the foursome of wrestling venues: Madison Square Garden, the Tokyo Dome, Wembley Stadium, and Arena Mexico.

The Boss will once again make wrestling history at Grand Slam, unless she doesn't wrestle for some reason. The Observer points to how she will become the first woman in wrestling history to compete at all four of these legendary arenas.

Mercedes Moné is set to defend the NJPW Strong Women's Championship on May 9 at the Resurgence pay-per-view in Ontario, California. She will face AZM and Mina Shirakawa in a Triple Threat, and this will be her fifth title defense since dethroning Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door 2024.

Mercedes Moné set for AEW Double Or Nothing

Mercedes Moné is approaching a big milestone with AEW. Double Or Nothing 2025 will mark one year since the former Sasha Banks made her in-ring debut at Double Or Nothing on May 26, 2024, with a TBS Championship win over Willow Nightingale.

The CEO has been confirmed for DON 2025 on May 25 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. Moné will compete in the finals of The Owen Hart Cup against Jamie Hayter. This will be the first-ever match between the two.

Mercedes Moné defeated Julia Hart in the opening round of AEW's 2025 Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournament, then defeated Athena in the semi-finals. The winner of the tournament will challenge Women's World Champion Toni Storm on July 12 at All In: Texas.

